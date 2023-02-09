JUST IN
Netflix lays out plans to crack down password sharing for accounts
Uber Technologies to focus on 2023 profits as pandemic pain eases
Twitter scrambles to fix meltdown as many unable to tweet after glitch
Another $237 million granted to Honda battery plant project in Ohio
Disney to cut 7,000 jobs in major revamp to make streaming biz profitable
Zoom to lay off around 1,300 employees, CEO Eric Yuan taking 98% pay cut
Boeing plans to cut about 2,000 finance and HR jobs in 2023: Report
bp slows transition to renewable energy as oil bonanza continues
Japan's SoftBank Group logs $5.9 bn loss as tech investments tumble
Twitter under Musk not doing enough to curb child abuse content: Reports
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies
Uber Technologies to focus on 2023 profits as pandemic pain eases
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Netflix lays out plans to crack down password sharing for accounts

The company lost subscribers in the first half of 2022 amidst stiff competition from rivals, prompting it to look more seriously into password sharing and launching an ad-supported plan

Topics
Netflix | video streaming | OTT services

Reuters 

Netflix

Netflix Inc on Wednesday laid out plans to crack down on password sharing for accounts on its streaming platform, including setting up primary location and paying a couple of dollars for an extra member.

The video-streaming giant, which has estimated that 100 million around the world use a shared account, said that members can now easily manage who has access to their account, transfer profile to a new account and still easily watch Netflix on their personal devices or log into a new TV.

"So over the last year, we've been exploring different approaches to address this issue in Latin America, and we're now ready to roll them out more broadly in the coming months, starting today in Canada, New Zealand, Portugal and Spain," the company said in a blogpost.

Members on Netflix's standard or premium plan in many countries can add an extra member sub account for up to two people for an extra C$7.99 a month per person in Canada, NZD$7.99 in New Zealand, 3.99 euros in Portugal, and 5.99 euros in Spain, the company said.

The company lost subscribers in the first half of 2022 amidst stiff competition from rivals, prompting it to look more seriously into password sharing and launching an ad-supported plan.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Netflix

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 08:42 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.