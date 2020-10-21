Netflix misses estimates for new subscribers as pandemic boost slows

-
ALSO READ
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 documentary to be released on Netflix
With 160 nominations, Netflix takes the lead in 72nd Emmy Award race
Netflix names content chief Ted Sarandos co-CEO, forecasts weak Q3 growth
Microsoft to release update allowing iPhone users to play Xbox games soon
A Netflix series puts the media on trial. But real life is more dramatic
-
By Lisa Richwine and Ayanti Bera
(Reuters) - Netflix Inc
The company said it added 2.2 million paid subscribers globally during the quarter that ended Sept. 30 compared with analysts' estimates of 3.4 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Graphic: https://tmsnrt.rs/3jhdq7e)
Looking ahead, Netflix forecast it would bring in 6 million new subscribers around the globe, short of the 6.51 million that analysts expected.
Shares of Netflix, one of the biggest gainers this year as people stayed home amid the pandemic, dropped nearly 6% to $494 in after-hours trading on Tuesday.
Netflix had warned investors that a sudden surge in new sign-ups would fade in the latter half of the year as COVID-19 restrictions eased.
During the quarter, Netflix released "Emily in Paris", "Enola Holmes" and "The Devil All the Time."
The streaming video pioneer is trying to win new customers and fend off competition as viewers embrace online entertainment. The pandemic sparked new interest in the service as people around the world were told to stay home, movie theaters went dark and sports leagues canceled live games.
Netflix acknowledged that competition was increasing as studios across Hollywood from Walt Disney Co
"Competition for consumers' time and engagement remains vibrant," Netflix said in a letter to shareholders.
In recent months, major sports resumed play and nascent streaming services, including AT&T's HBO Max and Comcast Corp's
Netflix said its results reflected the fact that it saw such a big surge in customers early in the pandemic.
"We continue to view quarter-to-quarter fluctuations in paid net adds as not that meaningful in the context of the long run adoption of internet entertainment, which we believe is still early and should provide us with many years of strong future growth as we continue to improve our service," the company said.
Revenue rose 22.7% to $6.44 billion in the third quarter, edging past estimates of $6.38 billion.
Net income rose to $790 million, or $1.74 per share, in the quarter from $665.2 million, or $1.47 per share, a year earlier.
(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru and Lisa Richwine in Los Angeles; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Lisa Shumaker)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU