ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 documentary to be released on Netflix

"Beyond the Boundary", a documentary on the ICC Women's T20 World Cup which was played this year will be released worldwide on streaming platform, on August 14.

The documentary will celebrate the 17-day tournament, which saw the emergence of new heroes in the women's game as more cricket fans than ever before switched on.

Cricket fans will get a chance to relive all the action, excitement, and emotion from the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 as Beyond the Boundary, a retrospective documentary, debuts worldwide on

"We are immensely proud of Beyond the Boundary and we are delighted to partner with as part of our long-term commitment to growing the visibility of the women's game and ensuring it has a global platform," ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney said in an official statement.

"The film captures all the action and drama from the tournament, which set new benchmarks for not just women's cricket but all women's sport and gives fans around the world the chance to relive one of the greatest ICC events we have ever staged."

Australia had defeated India in the finals of the tournament in front of a jam-packed stadium at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

With absorbing visuals, commentary, and interviews in the build-up to and during the event, the documentary is the first piece of ICC original content to be carried by a streaming service.

The views of commentators and administrators, the celebration of the crowds, behind-the-scenes, and dressing room footage, as well as pop star Katy Perry's appearances are all featured in the film.

The film is being made available on the platform with subtitles in English, Thai, French, Japanese, Malay, Indonesian, Korean, Dutch, and Hindi.

The documentary is part of the 100% Cricket project launched by the ICC hours before the Women's T20 World Cup final, played on International Women's Day in front of a record 86,174 spectators at the MCG.

