Microsoft to release update allowing iPhone users to play Xbox games soon

-
ALSO READ
Microsoft's 2nd next-generation Xbox may launch in August: Report
Microsoft says xCloud gaming not coming to iOS on Sept 15, blames Apple
Microsoft to close retail stores permanently, take $450-million hit
Amazon Prime Video app arrives on Windows 10 devices for Indian users
Microsoft to launch xCloud game streaming service on September 15
-
Microsoft is about to release a new update to the Xbox App on iOS which will let the users stream and play Xbox One games on the iPhone.
According to Mashable, this obviously isn't the same as cloud gaming and is something that's only probably useful to owners of Xbox One consoles. The new feature which includes remote play will let the user stream Xbox games directly from his/her own console over WiFi or mobile internet.
To make use of this, users will have to log in to their Xbox accounts and make sure the console's got access to power. While making use of remote play, the console won't start with a sound or show that it's powered on with the light at the front.
The new iOS update isn't available for all users yet though as Microsoft is only testing it with TestFlight members. But since the Android-counterpart of the application has been rolled out already, the application should soon be publicly available on iOS too.
As reported by Mashable, apart from letting the user stream Xbox games, the application also will also let them manage console space and delete games. The player can also download and share game clips from your gaming sessions via the application.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU