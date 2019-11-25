No consensus on India's concerns over taxing digital firms at OECD meet

No consensus was reached on certain apprehensions raised by India over taxing digital companies at the Organisation of Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) meet in Paris last week. This could result in missing the January 2020 deadline set by global peers to finalise structure of the new digital tax on companies like Google, Netflix, Amazon, Facebook and Uber.

India is learnt to have raised the three key issues in Paris. These were not being addressed in the draft paper released by OECD, which aligns 134 countries, including India. In the ...