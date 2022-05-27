No deal with Pakistan govt; ending march to avoid bloodshed: Imran Khan

Pakistan's ousted Prime Minister on Friday dismissed reports that he struck a deal with the Pakistan Army to end his massive Azadi rally demanding fresh general elections, asserting that he had decided to end his march to avoid bloodshed.

A defiant Khan on Thursday warned that he would return to the Pakistani capital with the entire nation if the "imported government" failed to announce fresh general elections within the six-day deadline, prompting Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to retort back that his "dictation won't work" and Parliament would decide the date for polls.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)