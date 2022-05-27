No deal with Pakistan govt; ending march to avoid bloodshed: Imran Khan

-
Pakistan's ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday dismissed reports that he struck a deal with the Pakistan Army to end his massive Azadi rally demanding fresh general elections, asserting that he had decided to end his march to avoid bloodshed.
A defiant Khan on Thursday warned that he would return to the Pakistani capital with the entire nation if the "imported government" failed to announce fresh general elections within the six-day deadline, prompting Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to retort back that his "dictation won't work" and Parliament would decide the date for polls.
