India is supporting crisis-hit Sri Lanka in all possible ways: PM Modi

-
ALSO READ
Sri Lanka faces worst currency depreciation, tourism affected: Lanka IOC MD
Sri Lanka to ease regulations over control of foreign earnings conversion
Sri Lanka seeks up to $4 bn ahead of IMF talks; Pak to name finance chief
Sri Lanka inflation surges to 21.5% in March 2022 amid economic crisis
Sri Lanka PM dismisses calls for interim govt to tackle economic crisis
-
As a close friend and neighbour, India is providing support to Sri Lanka which is reeling under a serious economic crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here on Thursday.
He was speaking at a function here where he dedicated to the nation some infrastructure projects and laid the foundation stones for some new projects cumulatively valued at about Rs 31,500 crore.
Modi said Sri Lanka is passing through difficult times. "I am sure you are concerned with the developments there. As a close friend and neighbour, India is providing all possible support to Sri Lanka," Modi said.
Recalling his visit to Jaffna in Sri Lanka, Modi said he was the first Indian Prime Minister to visit that place.
He said the Government of India is undertaking numerous projects to assist Tamil people in Sri Lanka. These projects cover healthcare, transportation, housing and culture.
Earlier speaking at the function, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin urged PM Modi to secure the Katchatheevu islet transferred to Sri Lanka long back.
--IANS
vj/skp/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU