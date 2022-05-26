India is supporting crisis-hit Sri Lanka in all possible ways: PM Modi

As a close friend and neighbour, India is providing support to which is reeling under a serious economic crisis, Prime Minister said here on Thursday.

He was speaking at a function here where he dedicated to the nation some infrastructure projects and laid the foundation stones for some new projects cumulatively valued at about Rs 31,500 crore.

Modi said is passing through difficult times. "I am sure you are concerned with the developments there. As a close friend and neighbour, India is providing all possible support to Sri Lanka," Modi said.

Recalling his visit to Jaffna in Sri Lanka, Modi said he was the first Indian Prime Minister to visit that place.

He said the Government of India is undertaking numerous projects to assist Tamil people in . These projects cover healthcare, transportation, housing and culture.

Earlier speaking at the function, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin urged PM Modi to secure the Katchatheevu islet transferred to Sri Lanka long back.

