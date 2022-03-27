No explosive components found at China plane crash site: Officials

No components of either common inorganic or organic explosives were present at the crash site of a Eastern Airlines passenger plane, an official told a press briefing.

A physics and chemistry laboratory of the public security authorities has tested 41 samples out of 66 from the crash site and found no major ion components of common inorganic explosives, said Zheng Xi, Head of the fire brigade of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, on Saturday.

He added that the testing also found no regular organic explosive components, Xinhua news agency reported.

