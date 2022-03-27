US to provide $100 million in civilian security assistance to Ukraine

-
ALSO READ
Ukraine rejects Russian demand for surrender in port city Mariupol
Ukraine crisis: Zelensky warns of World War III, if talks with Russia fails
Sitting at G20 summit with Putin is a 'step too far': Scott Morrison
Ukraine war: J K Rowling slams Vladimir Putin's 'cancel culture' remark
Ukraine, Russia conduct first prisoner swap since Moscow waged war on Kyiv
-
As the Russia-Ukraine war continues to intensify, the US announced that it will provide USD 100 million in civilian security assistance to Ukraine in order to enable the country's border security, sustain civil law enforcement functions, and safeguard critical governmental infrastructure, said the US State Department in its press release.
Calling Putin's war on Ukraine premeditated, unprovoked, and unjustified, the statement read, "US intends to provide an additional USD 100 million in civilian security assistance to enhance the capacity of the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs to provide essential border security, sustain civil law enforcement functions, and safeguard critical governmental infrastructure."
The US said that the increased funding will continue a steady flow of personal protection equipment, field gear, tactical equipment, medical supplies, armoured vehicles, and communication equipment for the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service and the National Police of Ukraine.
With the US government's vital assistance, Ukrainian law enforcement officers are playing a key role in rescuing victims of the Russian government's brutal assault, leading and protecting convoys of those displaced by attacks, and providing security to civilian areas torn apart by ruthless and devastating bombing, as per the statement.
The United States reiterated its continued solidarity with the community of nations backing the people and government of Ukraine. Moreover, the US urged Putin to "end the violence, rein in his forces, including those who have committed war crimes, and choose the path of peace and diplomacy".
The US reaffirmed its commitment to pursue accountability for "war crimes and other atrocities using every tool available, including criminal prosecutions".
Notably, Russia launched its invasion last month after recognising the Ukrainian breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk as "independent republics." Russia has since continued to maintain that the aim of its operations has been to "demilitarize" and "de-nazify" the country.
Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, many Western nations and European countries have imposed tough sanctions on Russia targeting its economy and financial system.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU