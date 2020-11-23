No return to austerity in new spending plan, says UK's Rishi Sunak

-
ALSO READ
UK's Rishi Sunak to address parliament as lockdown pressure mounts
UK FM Rishi Sunak to delay post-coronavirus recovery package until autumn
Hard times here, jobs will be lost, says Sunak as UK plunges into recession
UK's Sunak authorises bailout to rescue strategically important companies
UK finance minister Sunak offers Covid-hit companies more help to keep jobs
-
British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak (pictured) said there would be no return to austerity in a spending plan that he will announce on Wednesday, even as the coronavirus crisis pushes the country’s debt further above £2 trillion ($2.7 trillion).
Sunak, who has rushed out massive government spending increases and tax cuts equating to about 10 per cent of economic output, said he would announce “quite a significant” increase in funding for public services.
"You will not see austerity next week," Sunak told Sky News on Sunday, saying his priority in the one-year spending plan was to fight the health and economic crises.
More than £3 billion will be set aside in extra help for the health service.
Economists think Britain will borrow about 400 billion pounds ($531 billion) this year, approaching 20 per cent of gross domestic product, the most since World War Two.
It would be nearly double the hit from the global financial crisis, which took a decade to work down, and some lawmakers in Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party want more fiscal restraint now.
Sunak said forecasts to be published on Wednesday would show the "enormous strain" on the economy and now was not the time to cut back on spending or raise taxes.
“Once we get through this crisis we need to think more about returning to a more normal path,” he told Times Radio. “But as of now we are able to do what we need to do and we are able to do that at an affordable cost."
Though yields on government debt remain close to record lows, Sunak is expected to announce a freeze on public sector pay to offset some of his spending.
“When we think about public pay settlements, I think it would be entirely reasonable to think about those in the context of the wider economic climate,” he said.
Sunak also said he would announce longer-term measures to boost infrastructure spending, part of Johnson's promise to spread economic growth to regions that lag behind London and the southeast.
Sunak signaled he is optimistic that a Brexit trade agreement with the European Union will be reached. Speaking to the BBC’s Andrew Marr show on Sunday, he said “hopefully” negotiations will end in a “constructive” place.
He was clear that in the “short term,” failure to get a trade agreement with the bloc would be a problem. A deal that comes into force when the Brexit transition period ends on December 31 would be “preferable,” he said, but added: “We should not be going for a deal at any price.”
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU