Business Standard

North Korea fires another missile toward eastern waters: South Korea

Pyongyang had already staged two launch events this week amid joint military exercises being held by South Korea and the United States

Topics
North Korea | Ballistic missile | South Korea

AP  |  Seoul 

Photo: ANI
Photo: ANI

North Korea launched another ballistic missile toward its eastern waters Thursday, South Korean officials said, the third such weapons test this week.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the launch occurred in the morning but did not immediately give further details, such as how far the missile flew.

Pyongyang had already staged two launch events this week amid joint military exercises being held by South Korea and the United States.

North Korea views such drills as a rehearsal for invasion.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, March 16 2023. 08:41 IST

