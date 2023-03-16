North Korea fires another missile toward eastern waters: South Korea

-
ALSO READ
India condemns recent intercontinental ballistic missile launch by N Korea
North Korea confirms ICBM test, warns of more powerful steps against rivals
North Korea fires ballistic missile days after US-South Korea joint drills
India successfully test fires medium-range ballistic missile: Report
US condemns North Korea's launch of intercontinental ballistic missile
-
North Korea launched another ballistic missile toward its eastern waters Thursday, South Korean officials said, the third such weapons test this week.
South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the launch occurred in the morning but did not immediately give further details, such as how far the missile flew.
Pyongyang had already staged two launch events this week amid joint military exercises being held by South Korea and the United States.
North Korea views such drills as a rehearsal for invasion.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, March 16 2023. 08:41 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU