North Korea test-fires cruise missiles towards Eastern water, says S Korea

South Korea says North Korea has test-launched multiple cruise missiles toward the North's eastern waters.
The launches on Wednesday are the North's fourth weapons tests since the US and South Korean militaries began large-scale military drills last week. North Korea views the drill as a preparation to attack it.
The US-South Korean military drills are to end on Thursday.
South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said North Korea fired several cruise missiles from its northeastern coastal town of Hamhung.
It says the South Korean and US intelligence authorities were analysing further details of the launches.
First Published: Wed, March 22 2023. 14:56 IST
