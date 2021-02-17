North Korea tried to hack Pfizer to access Covid-19 vaccine data: Seoul

-
South Korea’s intelligence agency has said North Korea attempted to steal information on coronavirus vaccines and treatments by hacking Pfizer, a lawmaker briefed by the agency said on Tuesday.
Digital espionage targeting health bodies, vaccine scientists and drugmakers has surged during the Covid-19 pandemic as state-backed hacking groups scramble to secure the latest research and information about the outbreak.
Ha Tae-keung, an opposition member of the parliamentary intelligence panel, said the pharmaceutical giant was among those hacked in the bid to steal information on vaccines and treatments.
"There were attempts to steal Covid vaccine and treatment technology during cyber attacks and Pfizer was hacked," he said. Speaking to reporters after a briefing by the agency, Ha did not elaborate on the timing or success of the attempt, a transcript of his remarks reviewed by Reuters showed.Ha's office confirmed his comments but gave no details.
