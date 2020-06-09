JUST IN
North Korea warns to cut off all communication channels with South

KNCA says all cross-border communication lines will be cut off on Tuesday noon

AP | PTI  |  Seoul 

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un with South Korean President Moon Jae-in

North Korea says it will cut off all communication channels with South Korea as it escalates its pressure on the South for failing to stop activists from floating anti-Pyongyang leaflets across the border.

The North's Korean Central News Agency said Tuesday it will be the first step of the determination to completely shut down all contact means with South Korea and get rid of unnecessary things.

In recent days, North Korea has increasingly expressed its anger over the leafleting by threatening to permanently shut down a liaison office with South Korea and a jointly run factory park, as well as nullify a 2018 inter-Korean tension-reduction agreement.

The North Korean threats came amid a prolonged deadlock in its broader nuclear diplomacy with the US.
First Published: Tue, June 09 2020. 07:23 IST

