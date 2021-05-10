Novavax combined influenza/Covid vaccine shows promise in animal study

Novavax Inc said on Monday its combined flu and COVID-19 vaccine produced functional antibodies against influenza and the in a preclinical study.



The company said the NanoFlu/NVX-CoV2373 vaccine elicited robust responses to both influenza A and B and protected against the SARS-CoV-2 virus. "Seasonal influenza and COVID-19 combination vaccines will likely be critical to combating emerging COVID-19 variants," said Russell Wilson, the executive vice president and NanoFlu general manager of Novavax.



Hamsters that received the combined vaccine had heightened levels of COVID-19 antibodies two weeks after the first immunization, which increased significantly after a second dose, compared to animals that received the COVID-19 vaccine, NVX-CoV2373, alone, the company said.



Novavax said it expects to start clinical studies of the combined vaccine by the end of 2021.