JUST IN
Bezos family donates USD 710 million to Fred Hutchinson Cancer Centre
China represents most consequential geopolitical challenge: US NSA Sullivan
Flood warnings as heavy rains lash southeast Australia; homes lose power
India will have a difficult task as G-20 chair, says IMF chief economist
US conspiracy theorist faces $1 bn in damages for school shooting case
North Korea says Kim Jong-Un supervised long-range cruise missile tests
69% decline in wildlife populations worldwide since 1970: WWF report
India's deployment of cash transfer scheme a logical marvel: IMF
Indiana Supreme Court puts state Republican-backed abortion ban on hold
Finance Minister Sitharaman to host breakfast for G20 counterparts
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
Ukrainian capital Kyiv region hit by Iranian-made kamikaze drones
Business Standard

Nasa eyes Nov 14 as next launch date for Artemis I Moon mission

The US space agency has now set the next launch attempt of the Artemis I Moon mission for November 14, after facing two failed attempts due to liquid hydrogen gas leak in one of the engines.

Topics
moon mission | NASA moon mission | NASA

IANS  |  Washington 

NASA moon rocket
NASA moon rocket (Photo: Bloomberg)

The US space agency has now set the next launch attempt of the Artemis I Moon mission for November 14, after facing two failed attempts due to liquid hydrogen gas leak in one of the engines.

The liftoff of the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket carrying the Orion spacecraft is planned during a 69-minute launch window.

Artemis I is an uncrewed flight test to launch SLS and send Orion around the Moon and back to Earth to thoroughly test its system before flights with astronauts.

"Teams will perform standard maintenance to repair minor damage to the foam and cork on the thermal protection system and recharge or replace batteries on the rocket, several secondary payloads, and the flight termination system," NASA said in a statement late on Wednesday.

The space agency plans to roll the rocket back to the launch pad as early as November 4.

NASA had pushed back the Artemis I Moon mission launch to November in the wake of hurricane Ian.

It said that over the coming days, managers will assess the scope of work to perform while in the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB).

Artemis I will provide a foundation for human exploration in deep space and demonstrate NASA's commitment and capability to extend human existence to the Moon and beyond.

--IANS

na/svn/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on moon mission

First Published: Thu, October 13 2022. 11:32 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.