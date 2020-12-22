Ocugen to co-develop Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine candidate for US

-
ALSO READ
Keep politics away from education: Pokhriyal on conducting varsity exams
CBSE to hold Compartment exams for classes X, XII in Sept, dates soon
CBSE Board exams 2021 after February, says Education minister
CBSE extends limit for 2021 board exam fee payment till Oct 31 due to Covid
Over 91% pass class 10 exams; number of students with over 90% and 95% dips
-
(Reuters) - Drug developer Ocugen Inc said on Tuesday it had partnered with Bharat Biotech to co-develop the India-based company's COVID-19 vaccine candidate for the U.S. market.
The vaccine candidate, Covaxin, showed it was safe and triggered immune responses in an ongoing early-stage trial on Wednesday and is currently part of a late-stage trial in India. (https://reut.rs/37G47eD)
Under the partnership terms, Ocugen said it would have U.S. rights to the vaccine candidate and be responsible for clinical development, registration, and commercialization for the U.S. market.
Bharat Biotech is developing Covaxin with the government-run Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and has sought emergency-use authorization from the Indian drug regulator.
Shares of Ocugen surged 10% to 32 cents in trading before the bell.
(Reporting by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU