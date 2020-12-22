Ocugen to co-develop Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine candidate for US

(Reuters) - Drug developer Ocugen Inc said on Tuesday it had partnered with to co-develop the India-based company's COVID-19 vaccine candidate for the U.S. market.

The vaccine candidate, Covaxin, showed it was safe and triggered immune responses in an ongoing early-stage trial on Wednesday and is currently part of a late-stage trial in India. (https://reut.rs/37G47eD)

Under the partnership terms, Ocugen said it would have U.S. rights to the vaccine candidate and be responsible for clinical development, registration, and commercialization for the U.S. market.

is developing Covaxin with the government-run Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and has sought emergency-use authorization from the Indian drug regulator.

Shares of Ocugen surged 10% to 32 cents in trading before the bell.

