Oil back above $100 on Russian gas supply jitters, weaker US dollar

-
ALSO READ
TMSEp211: SpiceJet, Reliance Retail, estimated IT earnings, forex reserve
What are forex reserves and why are they important?
Dollar hits 20-yr-high amid rising US rates, Ukraine war, China's lockdown
India's forex reserves down by $4.531 billion to $629.755 billion
India's forex reserves fall $4.5 billion, worst weekly drop in a year
-
Oil prices extended gains on Monday, boosted by mounting concerns over gas supply from Russia and a lower dollar, offsetting demand fears brought on by a possible recession and China lockdowns.
Brent crude futures for September settlement were up $4.37, or 4.3%, to $105.53 a barrel by 12:30 p.m. EDT (1630 GMT), having gained 2.1% on Friday.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for August delivery were up $4.02, or 4.1%, at $101.61 after rising by 1.9% in the previous session.
Russian gas export monopoly Gazprom declared force majeure on gas supplies to Europe to at least one major customer, according to the letter seen by Reuters, potentially ratcheting up the continent's supply crunch.
Gazprom has told customers in Europe it cannot guarantee gas supplies because of 'extraordinary' circumstances.
"Brent crude will find support at the end of the week if Russia does not turn the gas back on to Germany after Nord Stream 1 maintenance," said Jeffrey Halley, a senior analyst at OANDA.
A trading source said the letter concerned supplies through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, a major supply route to Germany and beyond.
Both Brent and WTI last week registered their biggest weekly declines for about a month on fears of a recession that would hit oil demand.
The U.S. dollar retreated from multi-year highs on Monday, supporting prices of commodities ranging from gold to oil. A weaker dollar makes dollar-denominated commodities more affordable for holders of other currencies.
Meanwhile, mass COVID-19 testing exercises continue in parts of China this week, raising concerns over oil demand from the world's second-largest oil consumer.
However, supplies remain tight. As expected, U.S. President Joe Biden's trip to Saudi Arabia failed to yield any pledge from the top OPEC producer to boost oil supply.
Biden wants Gulf oil producers to step up output to help to lower oil prices and drive down inflation.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU