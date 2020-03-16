Oil giants set health checks for critical staff, work-from-home rules

-
ALSO READ
Explained: What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
Coronavirus: How the longest bull run in history ended in pandemic panic
Coronavirus outbreak: Airports start stringent screening to check spread
Woman who tested positive for coronavirus dies in Delhi: Health Ministry
Sanitised entertainment
-
Major energy companies in the United States imposed work-from-home rules for office staff and began health checks for remote or critical workers as coronavirus spread and threatened an industry reeling from falling demand and profits.
BP, Exxon Mobil, Kinder Morgan, Motiva Enterprises and Royal Dutch Shell told most office staff to work from home starting Monday. Federal regulators on Friday were pressed by companies to ease work rules for pipeline operators and to limit visits to some sites. Shell and Chevron began health checks of workers and visitors at some key U.S. facilities, spokesmen said.
Offshore rigs, refineries and pipelines require on-site teams and group workers in close quarters, making them vulnerable in a Covid-19 outbreak. They cannot be run remotely and health checks could prevent forced shutdowns that could lead to big losses or local fuel shortages.
The pandemic has infected more than 156,000 people worldwide including some 2,900 people in the United States, killed more than 5,800 globally and slashed fuel demand amid shuttered schools, churches, offices and some retail stores.
There is only one known case of Covid-19 to hit a U.S. refinery. Marathon Petroleum Corp
STORM-LIKE PREPARATIONS
Falling oil demand and a price-war that slashed crude prices by about 50% this year has put the industry in a tailspin. Many oil firms have abruptly cut spending and staff to cope with the downturn.
Work-at-home rules, fewer car and plane trips are expected to reduce US petroleum demand by up to 2.5 million barrels per day (bpd). For the full year, it could cut motor fuel use by roughly 300,000 to 400,000 bpd.
There have been no refining or chemical plant shut-ins caused by coronavirus. Still, companies are drafting plans similar to hurricane measures that keep plants running with minimal staff, said people familiar with operations.
Shell
Exxon
Pipeline regulators were asked on Friday to consider easing work-rules for control room operators and to limit visits by U.S. and state inspectors, said Suzanne Lemieux, an emergency expert at trade group American Petroleum Association.
SWEEPING PRECAUTIONS
BP
Shell has begun screening staff who travel to its U.S. Gulf of Mexico production rigs "to ensure that we minimize the risks of COVID-19 transmission" to offshore workers, said spokesman Curtis Smith.
The sweeping precautions affect refinery, oil and gas export terminal and gas pipeline operations. Kinder Morgan Inc
Non-essential workers at BP's U.S. refineries, Exxon's Baytown, Texas, refinery and Shell's Convent and Norco, Louisiana, plants also will work from home beginning Monday, according to people familiar with the matter. BP may keep the measures through mid-April, one of the people said.
Exxon would not comment on specific actions. It is focused "on ensuring the safety and health of our entire workforce and to do our part to limit the spread," said spokesman Todd Spitler.
Marathon Petroleum launched "business-continuity plans to accommodate staffing needs in the event of illness-related absenteeism," spokesman Jamal Kheiry said.
Among measures being weighed at refineries are assigning small crews to keep plants during an outbreak, the people said. Crews would not leave until the crisis passed.
Most refineries can operate with about half their normal staff, the people said, but may have to scale back production.
Refiners LyondellBasell Industries
"We are taking precautionary measures to reduce the risk of exposure, including screening workers and visitors," Chevron spokesman Braden Reddall said. Local offices will set their own rules with health officials, he added.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU