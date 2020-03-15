JUST IN
Singapore confirms 14 more coronavirus cases; number rises to 226

Press Trust of India  |  Singapore 

Fourteen new coronavirus positive cases were reported in Singapore on Sunday, taking the total number of such cases to 226 in the island-nation.

It is the highest number of new cases Singapore has reported in a single day. Three patients are linked to previous cases.

Singapore will block entry or transit for visitors with travel history to Italy, France, Spain and Germany within the last 14 days from Sunday amid a surge of COVID-19 cases in Europe.

On Sunday, Singapore also announced further measures to reduce importation of coronavirus infections, advising residents to defer all non-essential travel abroad to reduce their risks of contracting the virus during this coronavirus pandemic.

The advisory, which took immediate effect, will apply for 30 days and is subject to further review.

On Saturday, Singapore reported 12 new cases.
First Published: Sun, March 15 2020. 23:02 IST

