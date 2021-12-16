Oil prices edge higher on strong consumer demand, inventory declines

-
ALSO READ
Oil edges higher on waning fears of Omicron variant's effects
Oil edges up to new multi-year highs on global supply shortage
Dollar edges lower ahead of Fed, Evergrande lifts risk-sensitive currencies
Oil edges higher on US fuel demand, extends rally for third session
OPEC+ crisis deepens as Saudi Arabia refuses to budge, oil edges up
-
By David Gaffen
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices edged higher on Wednesday, rebounding from early losses after U.S. inventory data showed strong consumer demand and as the Federal Reserve said it would end its pandemic-era bond purchases in March to slow rising inflation.
Prices had been pressured most of the day due to ongoing concerns that supply growth will outpace demand next year and worries that COVID-19 vaccines may be less effective against the spreading Omicron variant.
Brent crude futures settled up 18 cents, or 0.2%, to $73.88 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude ended up 14 cents to $70.87 a barrel.
The Federal Reserve said it would end its pandemic-era bond purchases in March and begin raising interest rates as unemployment remains low and inflation has risen.
Oil prices rose in line with other risky assets like U.S. equities, which responded positively to the Fed's statement.
U.S. crude inventories sank by 4.6 million barrels last week and distillate and gasoline stocks also declined, weekly government data showed. Crude exports picked up sharply, while product supplied by refineries, a signal of consumer demand, hit a record 23.2 million barrels per day.
"The EIA data was very strong across all elements, record implied oil demand, large draw of crude and oil products," said Giovanni Staunovo, commodity analyst at UBS.
That said, oil analysts anticipate the Omicron variant will curb demand in the coming months. The World Health Organization said preliminary evidence indicated vaccines may be less effective against infection and transmission linked to the Omicron variant, which also carries a higher risk of reinfection.
"As more information comes out about potential lockdowns or travel restrictions as a result of Omicron we could see a pullback from here," said Gary Cunningham, director of market research at Tradition Energy.
U.S. officials said coronavirus cases are on the rise, but the combination of the two-shot vaccine and booster does still neutralize the disease.
Consumers have already started to alter travel plans and airline spending was declining as of last week, Bank of America research showed.
On Tuesday, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said a surge in COVID-19 cases would dent global demand for oil while crude output is set to increase, especially in the United States, and supply is set to exceed demand at least until the end of next year.
(Additional reporting by Stephanie Kelly and Laura Sanicola; Editing by Barbara Lewis, Marguerita Choy and David Gregorio)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU