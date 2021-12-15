UK inflation hits decade high ahead of central bank meeting

Consumer prices in the are rising at their highest rate in over a decade as a result of soaring energy costs and blockages in the supply chain, official figures showed Wednesday, a day before the Bank of England is set to next decide on interest rates.

The Office for National Statistics found that rose by 5.1 per cent in the year to November, up dramatically from October's 4.2 per cent. The increase was more than the 4.8 per cent consensus of economists' forecasts and takes the level of up to its highest level since September 2011.

The increase is likely to pile on the pressure on rate-setters to raise interest rates on Thursday as is running at more than double the central bank's target of 2 per cent.

However, most economists think they will opt against raising the benchmark rate from the current record low of 0.1 per cent because of the huge uncertainty surrounding the spread of the omicron variant of the

With infections widely anticipated to hit levels not seen before during the pandemic and new restrictions imposed, there are worries over the already muted economic recovery in the U.K.

An interest rate increase which would increase many loans and mortgages, however, modest, is the last thing households will want before Christmas. Wednesday's figures showed how widespread the rise in inflation is, with surging prices found across a raft of goods and services, including for fuel, energy, cars, clothing and food.

