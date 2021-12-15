UK inflation hits decade high ahead of central bank meeting

-
ALSO READ
United States passes bill to support Taiwan's participation in WHO
In trade row, UK asks EU to delay post Brexit 'sausage ban'
BRICS for partnership in strengthening agro-biodiversity for food security
Have not determined yet on potential CAATSA waiver to India on S400: US
China seeks prompt summit of five permanent members of UN Security Council
-
Consumer prices in the UK are rising at their highest rate in over a decade as a result of soaring energy costs and blockages in the supply chain, official figures showed Wednesday, a day before the Bank of England is set to next decide on interest rates.
The Office for National Statistics found that inflation rose by 5.1 per cent in the year to November, up dramatically from October's 4.2 per cent. The increase was more than the 4.8 per cent consensus of economists' forecasts and takes the level of inflation up to its highest level since September 2011.
The increase is likely to pile on the pressure on rate-setters to raise interest rates on Thursday as inflation is running at more than double the central bank's target of 2 per cent.
However, most economists think they will opt against raising the benchmark rate from the current record low of 0.1 per cent because of the huge uncertainty surrounding the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.
With infections widely anticipated to hit levels not seen before during the coronavirus pandemic and new restrictions imposed, there are worries over the already muted economic recovery in the U.K.
An interest rate increase which would increase many loans and mortgages, however, modest, is the last thing households will want before Christmas. Wednesday's figures showed how widespread the rise in inflation is, with surging prices found across a raft of goods and services, including for fuel, energy, cars, clothing and food.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU