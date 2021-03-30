Oil prices fall as Suez Canal opens, focus turns to OPEC+ output

-
ALSO READ
Centre chalks out four-point strategy to clear Suez Canal blockage
Insurance companies on hook for millions tied to Suez Canal crisis
Giant container ship blocking Suez Canal finally freed after 6 days
A ship stuck in Suez
Egypt's Suez Canal blockage adds to pressure points in global trade
-
Oil prices slid on Tuesday as the Suez Canal reopened to traffic, while focus turned to an OPEC+ meeting this week which analysts expect to approve an extension to supply curbs amid disappointing demand prospects.
Brent crude was down $1.02, or 1.6%, at $63.96 a barrel by 1334 GMT. West Texas Intermediate US oil was off by $1.16, or 1.9%, at $60.40 barrel.
Ships were moving through the Suez Canal again on Tuesday after tugs refloated the Ever Given container carrier, which had blocked the passage for almost a week, creating a build-up of vessels waiting to pass.
With concerns about a shortage of physical supplies abating, the market is turning to Thursday's meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia, collectively known as OPEC+.
Saudi Arabia is prepared to accept an extension of production cuts through June, and is also ready to prolong its own additional cuts amid the latest wave of coronavirus lockdowns, a source briefed on the matter said on Monday.
"The wobble we have seen in prices means that OPEC+ will likely need to take a cautious approach once again," bank ING said. "We are of the view that the group will likely hold output levels unchanged."
Renewed lockdowns and problems with vaccinations could prevent the recovery of up to 1 million bpd of oil demand in 2021, Rystad Energy said.
One challenge in capping global supply are under-the-radar exports by OPEC member Iran to China, ignoring US and U.N.
sanctions on Tehran, according to traders and analysts.
China could receive up to one million barrels of Iranian crude a day this month passed off as crude from other origins, they said.
A dollar rally also weighed on oil prices as a stronger greenback makes dollar-priced crude more expensive to buyers in other currencies.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU