Oil prices set for weekly gain ahead of OPEC+ meeting next week

-
ALSO READ
Oil prices increase ahead of Opec+ meeting on extended output cuts
Oil slips as traders eye Opec-plus meeting to extend production cuts
OPEC chief sees oil market moving closer to balance ahead of key meeting
End game for oil? OPEC prepares for an age of dwindling demand
OPEC+ compliance with oil production cuts in October seen at 101%
-
By Ahmad Ghaddar
LONDON (Reuters) - Oil prices were mixed on Friday but remained on course for a fourth straight week of gains ahead of an OPEC+ meeting early next week.
Brent crude for January rose 19 cents, or 0.4%, to $47.99 a barrel by 1443 GMT and the more active February contract gained 25 cents to $48.04.
West Texas Intermediate, meanwhile, was down 45 cents, or 1%, at $45.26.
Both benchmarks are up about 7% over the week after encouraging news on potential COVID-19 vaccines from AstraZeneca and others. However, questions have been raised over AstraZeneca's "vaccine for the world", with several scientists sounding caution over the trial results.
"While a successful vaccine rollout should break the link between infection and mobility, even then global oil demand will likely only reach its pre-pandemic run rate by mid-2022," JP Morgan said.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia are leaning towards delaying next year's planned increase in oil output, said three sources close to the OPEC+ group.
OPEC+ was planning to raise output by 2 million barrels per day (bpd) in January - about 2% of global consumption - after record supply cuts this year. OPEC+ ministers are due to meet from Monday.
"We reiterate our view that the alliance will likely choose to delay the 2 million bpd tapering decision on 30 November by a quarter, from January 1 to April 1," JP Morgan said.
Informal talks between ministers are set to take place on Saturday.
Rising Libyan output is also contributing to concerns about oversupply in the market.
The OPEC member, which is exempt from the oil cuts, has added more than 1.1 million bpd of output since early September.
(Addiontal reporting by Aaron Sheldrick in TOKYO; Editing by David Goodman and Louise Heavens)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU