Oil prices slide 4% on concerns of slowing demand, equity rally caps losses

prices resumed their slide on Wednesday, with Intermediate crude futures (WTI) dropping more than 4% after U.S. crude inventories unexpectedly surged.



Brent futures were down $1.77, or 2.9% at $60.20 a barrel by 10:54 a.m. EDT (1454 GMT), having briefly traded in positive territory early in the session. was down $2.17, or 4%, at $51.31 a barrel.U.S. crude, gasoline and distillate stocks rose last week, the said on Wednesday.



Crude inventories rose 6.8 million barrels in the week to May 31, compared with analyst expectations for a decrease of 849,000 barrels.

“The across-the-board inventory builds makes for a very bearish report,” said John Kilduff, a partner at Again Capital. A surge in imports and a increase in domestic production boosted inventories, he said. “The inventory gains came despite strong demand for crude from refiners and gasoline from drivers,” he said.

The rise in refinery runs has paled in comparison to the jump in imports, particularly waterborne imports to the Gulf and West Coasts, said Matt Smith, at

“The stock build does not help sentiment in the current market environment,” said.

prices have fallen sharply on concerns about slowing demand, but won some respite on Tuesday after a global stock market rally on hopes the Fed may trim interest rates. Equities extended gains on Wednesday.

“Yesterday’s upswing on the back of rising stock markets was halted by an unexpectedly sharp rise in U.S. and product stocks,” said.

The has been weighed down by concerns about slowing global growth due to the U.S.- trade war and President Donald Trump’s threats last week to place tariffs on Mexican imports.

To prevent oversupply and prop up the market, the Organization of the Exporting Countries, together with allies including Russia, has withheld some production since the start of the year.

The group will set its policy when it meets later this month or in early July.

Underlining concerns about oversupply, the of Rosneft Igor Sechin said on Tuesday that should pump at will and that he would seek compensation from the government if cuts were extended.

A official said Russian oil companies are ready to boost output if the supply cuts are eased.

Russia’s average oil output was 10.87 million barrels per day (bpd) on June 1-3, down from an average of 11.11 million bpd in May, two sources familiar with official data said.

The decline follows the discovery in mid-April of contaminated Urals crude in the Druzhba pipeline to Europe.