Oil recovery too fast for its own good; crude prices testing $60 a barrel

-
ALSO READ
OPEC+ compliance with oil production cuts in October seen at 101%
Oil falls to 5-month low over fresh lockdowns, Libyan crude production
Oil prices rise over 1% after US crude, fuel stockpiles draw down
Oil prices decline over 2% on US stimulus impasse, stockpile rise
Brent crude tumbles below $40 in wake of faltering demand outlook
-
The OPEC+ alliance of oil producers will face a big test of its cohesion in a few weeks’ time, when ministers meet to discuss the next step in their historic production deal aimed at rebalancing the world’s oil supply with recovering demand. Things have almost moved too quickly in their favour.
Recent increases in crude prices and the rapid drawing down of visible stockpiles will undoubtedly lead to calls for a more rapid raising of production targets than was envisaged in December. That may well reignite tensions between the co-leaders of the group, Saudi Arabia and Russia, with the potential for more brinkmanship that could undermine the price recovery.
The report card was very good when the producer group’s monitoring committee met last week to evaluate progress:
- Aggregate compliance with the deal since it came into effect in May is at an unprecedented 99%
- Brent crude prices are testing $60 a barrel, a level not seen in over a year
- Commercial oil stockpiles in the developed nations of the OECD are coming down and the group now expects them to fall below their five-year (2015-2019) average by August — a key target for Saudi Arabia
How could anything possibly go wrong, you ask? Well, despite these successes, Saudi Arabia still seems obsessed with making every member but one honour their commitments to the barrel. After all, more than half of the countries that signed up to the output-cutting deal have failed to meet their obligations in full. And as has so often happened in the past, the lion’s share of responsibility for meeting the group’s goals has rested on Saudi Arabia, which, by December, had cut 37 million barrels more than it had signed up for originally.
ALSO READ: Brent hits $60 as supply cuts and US stimulus hopes boost prices
This obsession with individual compliance has led to Nigeria’s oil minister being tasked with bringing other African producers — specifically the Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon and South Sudan — into “full conformity with their supply adjustments” complete with mechanisms to make up for past breaches.
It all feels over the top given the quantities at stake and the potential impact on the ground. For example, Equatorial Guinea would have to stop pumping altogether for about 15 days to compensate for its overproduction. For South Sudan, one of the world's poorest countries, it would require two-and-a-half months with no production at all.
At the same time, Russia, the group's single biggest over-producer, is under no pressure at all.
Despite OPEC+’s stellar record so far, the continued pressure on these small producers, while not only turning a blind eye to Russia but even letting it raise production, indicates just how fragile the producer group really is.
It could afford to see the four African members walk away from the deal. At 740,000 barrels a day, their combined production in December was just 8 per cent of Russia’s 9.11 million barrels a day. Much more importantly, they are all producing at close to capacity, meaning they could add almost nothing more to supply going forward. Russia could boost its production by 1.2 million barrels a day if it's not kept in the agreement. And that's where its power lies.
Early next month, OPEC+ oil ministers will meet to discuss production plans for April. Saudi Arabia will be adding back the 1 million barrels a day of its voluntary cuts for February and March and, if oil prices remain at, or rise above, current levels, Russia will once again push to raise targets.
The amendment agreed to in December allows for monthly changes in the collective target of up to 500,000 barrels a day until a total of 2 million barrels has been added back. The first such increase came into effect last month. Given that Russia and Kazakhstan received their shares of the next increase spread over February and March, any output increases for April should, by rights, exclude them. I can’t see that going down well in Moscow.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU