Oil tumbles 4% on concerns over Europe restrictions, vaccine rollouts

-
ALSO READ
Oil and gas giant ONGC to scale up KG basin gas output this year
Amid high oil prices, Saudi asks India to use cheap oil it bought last year
AG&P to invest Rs 2,700 cr on City Gas Distribution infra in Tamil Nadu
Attractive LNG prices to boost India's plan on gas-based economy
Gas distribution giant GAIL announces Rs 1,046.35 cr share buyback
-
By Ahmad Ghaddar
LONDON (Reuters) - Oil prices fell more than 4% on Tuesday, hit by concerns over new pandemic curbs and slow vaccine rollouts in Europe as well as a stronger dollar.
Brent crude futures were down by $2.55, or 3.95%, to $62.07 a barrel by 1455 GMT, having hit a low of $61.41. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) U.S. crude futures fell by $2.65, or 4.3%, to $58.91, after falling to as low as $58.47.
Both contracts traded near lows not seen since Feb. 12.
The front-month Brent spread flipped into a small contango for the first time since January.
Contango is where the front-month contracts are cheaper than future months, and could encourage traders to put oil into storage.
"Continental Europe is tightening the coronavirus measures and thereby further restricting mobility," Commerzbank analysts said. "This is likely to have a correspondingly negative impact on oil demand."
Extended lockdowns are being driven by the threat of a third wave, with a new variant of the coronavirus on the continent.
Germany, Europe's biggest oil consumer, is extending its lockdown until April 18.
Nearly a third of France entered a month-long lockdown on Saturday following a jump in cases in Paris and parts of northern France.
A stronger U.S. dollar also weighed on prices. As oil in priced in U.S. dollars, a stronger greenback makes oil more expensive for holders of other currencies.
Physical crude markets are indicating that demand is lower, much more so than the futures market.
"Physical prices have been weaker than futures have been suggesting for several weeks now," said Lachlan Shaw, head of commodity research and National Australia Bank.
(Additional reporting by Sonali Paul in Melbourne; editing by Susan Fenton and Jason Neely)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU