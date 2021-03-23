US futures drop as investors await clues on rebound from Powell, Yellen

-
ALSO READ
Gold eases as dollar recovers lost ground, investors gauge Powell testimony
Gold prices hold steady as dollar falters on Jerome Powell testimony
Federal Reserve chair Powell sends out a dovish message for the markets
US Federal Reserve to return unused emergency lending funds to Treasury
Economy still needs fiscal, monetary support: Federal Reserve's Powell
-
US stock index futures slid on Tuesday as energy stocks dropped while investors awaited remarks from Fed Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen for clues on the pace of economic rebound.
Chevron Corp, Occidental Petroleum Corp and Exxon Mobil Corp shed between 1.5 per cent and 3.5 per cent pre-market as oil prices slumped 3 per cent on fears that new pandemic curbs and slow vaccine rollouts in Europe will slow a recovery in demand.
Travel-related stocks including United Airlines Holdings , American Airlines, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd and Carnival Corp slipped between 1.6 per cent and 3.9 per cent.
Wall Street's main indexes rallied on Monday as tech-focused stocks caught a bid after coming under pressure since last month as their valuations looked stretched amid a spike in bond yields.
Apple Inc, Facebook Inc and Microsoft Corp eased between 0.2 per cent and 0.7 per cent from the previous session's jump.
Powell is expected to reiterate his confidence in the economy's growth while cautioning the recovery is far from complete. Yellen is likely to paint an optimistic picture of the economy before the U.S. lawmakers later in the day. Their congressional hearings begin at 12 p.m. ET (1600 GMT).
"We kind of know where the Fed is at in terms of yields, inflation and accommodation. We will want to hear a lot more about what Yellen says on additional stimulus," said Neil Wilson, chief market analyst for Markets.com.
At 6:35 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis were down 171 points, or 0.52 per cent, S&P 500 E-minis were down 19.75 points, or 0.5 per cent and Nasdaq 100 E-minis were down 43 points, or 0.33 per cent.
Shares of videogame retailer GameStop Corp, which is transitioning itself into an ecommerce firm, dropped 0.6 per cent ahead of its fourth-quarter results due after markets close. The stock has been at the center of a recent retail trading frenzy.
US-listed shares of AstraZeneca Plc fell 2.5 per cent after a US health agency raised fresh doubt on the results of the drugmaker's large-scale Covid-19 vaccine trials.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU