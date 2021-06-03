Over 100 Taliban terrorists killed in clashes with Afghanistan forces

-
Over 100 Taliban terrorists were killed in fighting with government forces across the country, as per Afghan Defence Ministry.
According to Khaama Press, the Ministry stated that clashes between Afghan government forces and the Taliban have left more than 100 terrorists dead. During the operations, 50 terrorists were wounded, a number of weapons were seized and some amount of ammunition was destroyed.
These operations were conducted in the past 24 hours in Laghman, Kunar, Nangarhar, Ghazni, Paktia, Maidan Wardak, Khost, Zabul, Badghis, Herat, Faryab, Helmand, and Baghlan provinces.
35 types of mines were planted in different parts of the country were also defused, MOD said, reported Khaama Press further.
The violence and insurgency have dramatically increased recently, however, the Taliban have not yet officially declared claim, but practically they have started attacking security checkpoints and convoys in several locations throughout the country.
