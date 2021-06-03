US-India Chambers of Commerce Foundation raised $1.2 mn for Covid efforts

-
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu elections: Congress allotted 25 seats in DMK-led alliance
Tamil Nadu polls: Kamal Haasan to contest from Coimbatore South
DMK leader Stalin's son Udayanidhi to make his electoral debut in April
MNM manifesto: Kamal assures income for women by developing their skills
TN polls: Biryani shop owners in Madurai disappointed by lack of orders
-
US-India Chambers of Commerce Foundation has raised more than USD1.2 million for coronavirus-related efforts in India.
With a record-breaking fundraising, US-India Chambers of Commerce Foundation has shipped or en route nearly 120 ventilators and over 1,000 oxygen concentrators, a release said on Wednesday.
United Airlines is one of the logistics providers who has been partnering with the foundation to help get this needed medical equipment in country as quickly as possible.
Some of the equipment has already reached hospitals in India and already being used, the release said.
Recipients have been Indian Red Cross, along with no-governmental and government hospitals in Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Jharkhand, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Punjab and Tamil Nadu.
The situation in India is catastrophic, however, India and the people of India are resilient and will see better days with the support of all of us. The international community is joining hands with health care workers in India by sending needed medical equipment to control this pandemic, said Ashok Mago, an eminent Indian-American community leader.
Raj Malik, CEO of Bioworld Merchandising, who donated over 100 oxygen concentrators said the pandemic has touched their families in a very personal way.
Many of us know people who have been personally affected or died from COVID-19 and we want to do everything we can to help in every way that we can," he said.
Foundation president Neel Gonuguntla in a statement said the Texas-based Indian American community is offering its prayers and good wishes for India to heal quickly through these contributions.
We have been trying to honour our donors' sincere wishes by getting needed medical equipment into the country as quickly as possible. We know that the sooner India gets the equipment, the more lives healthcare workers can save," Gonuguntla said.
"We are grateful to all of donors and community organisations who are partnering with us in this effort. We couldn't do any of this without all of their support," said Sanjeev Khanna, past Chairman of the foundation.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU