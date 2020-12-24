Over 15 mn Covid vaccine doses shipped across US for immunisation campaign

The US authorities have shipped 15.5 million doses of vaccines across the United States with up to five million more are slated for delivery before year-end, Gen. Gustave Perna, who is in charge of the distribution campaign, told reporters.

"To date, we have allocated 15.5 million doses of vaccine and we are on track to allocate another 4.5 to 5 million next week which will bring us to 20 million doses of vaccine allocated to America before the end of the year," Perna said during a press briefing.

The United States has authorized two vaccines - produced by Pfizer and Moderna - for an ongoing mass immunization. Each vaccine is administered in two shots with an interval of several weeks required between injections. The Defense Department is in charge of the vaccines' distribution as part of the Trump administration's Operation Warp Speed.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced earlier that at least 1 million Americans received their first doses of the vaccine as of Wednesday morning.

