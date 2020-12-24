Donald Trump vetoes defence bill, setting up possible override vote

-
President Donald Trump has vetoed the annual defence policy bill, following through on threats to veto a measure that has broad bipartisan support in Congress and potentially setting up the first override vote of his presidency.
The bill affirms 3 per cent pay raises for US troops and authorises more than USD 740 billion in military programmes and construction.
