Donald Trump vetoes defence bill, setting up possible override vote

President has vetoed the annual defence policy bill, following through on threats to veto a measure that has broad bipartisan support in Congress and potentially setting up the first override vote of his presidency.

The bill affirms 3 per cent pay raises for US troops and authorises more than USD 740 billion in military programmes and construction.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)