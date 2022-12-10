Over 20 mn Pakistanis rely on underfunded floods aid as winter sets in: UN

-
ALSO READ
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif thanks EU for 30 million Euro humanitarian aid
India ready to send humanitarian aid for floods, Pak yet to accept: Sources
Flash floods in several parts of Afghanistan claim lives of 39 people
Death toll from Sudan's flood, heavy rain climbs to 89, says report
Afghans' lives have become 'unbearably hard' due to rise in poverty: WFP
-
More than 20 million people in Pakistan continue to depend on humanitarian aid and the needs will grow as winter sets in, said UN humanitarians.
Critical humanitarian needs in Pakistan remain as more than 20 million people continue to depend on humanitarian aid although reconstruction efforts begin in some areas, said the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) on Friday.
"In support of the government response, our humanitarian partners have reached more than 4.7 million people with aid since the onset of the floods," the office added.
"Our partners have also helped 125,000 children to resume their education, including through more than 500 temporary learning centres. However, schools remain inaccessible for more than two million children."
Even though about 2.6 million people received food assistance through the UN and its partners, OCHA said that as winter arrives, more resources are urgently needed, Xinhua news agency reported.
To date, only 23 per cent of the $816 million floods response plan has been received, said the office.
--IANS
int/khz/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sat, December 10 2022. 11:00 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU