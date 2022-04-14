Over 200 Apple suppliers across 25 countries commit to using clean power

-
Apple on Thursday announced that its suppliers have more than doubled their use of clean power over the last year.
The company said in a statement that 213 of its major manufacturing partners have pledged to power all Apple production with renewable electricity across 25 countries.
Over 10 gigawatts of clean power is operational now, out of nearly 16 gigawatts in total commitments in the coming years.
"Clean energy is good for business and good for the planet. By sharing what we learned in our own transition to renewables, we are helping point the way to a greener future," said Lisa Jackson, Apple's vice president of Environment, Policy, and Social Initiatives.
Apple is constantly working with its global supply chain to accelerate and support its transition to clean energy and become carbon neutral across its entire supply chain by 2030.
Apple has been carbon neutral for its global operations since 2020.
"We are proud that so many of our manufacturing partners have joined our urgent work to address the climate crisis by generating more renewable energy around the world," Jackson added.
In markets where suppliers face particular challenges to accessing cost-effective clean energy, Apple said it works with partners to break down barriers through innovation and policy engagement.
