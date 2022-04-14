Video chat app Zoom unveils new products as its stock nosedives

-
ALSO READ
WhatsApp testing playback speed controls for audio messages: Report
Zoom's Iravati Damle on how the platform overcame government scepticism
Video chat app Zoom has 2,507 customers paying over $100K each
WhatsApp introduces Code Verify extension to add extra security to web app
WhatsApp for iOS to show profile pictures in notifications: Report
-
As countries reopen and millions rejoin offices, video collaboration and chat app Zoom has seen a massive erosion in its stock value -- nearly 80 per cent -- from its high in 2020.
The demand for Zoom soared in the two years of the pandemic as companies shut offices and employees had to work from home.
Remote learning and telemedicine also gave a boost to Zoom Video's cloud-based services.
Now, the growth of Zoom has slowed down as in-person meetings resume and schools/colleges reopen.
Zoom is now undergoing a year of transition in 2022.
Alarmed at its slow user growth, the company has unveiled latest innovations in the Zoom platform to help businesses improve customer and employee experiences for the new 'work anywhere' workforce.
For example, 'Zoom IQ for Sales' is a conversation intelligence solution for sales professionals, as well as new Zoom Events and Webinar functionalities such as backstage and Webinar session branding aim to put engagement at the centre of the experience and transform the way we work, connect, and collaborate.
The new products announcements helped Zoom stock zoom 8 per cent on Wednesday.
"Following our recent launch of Zoom Contact Centre, Zoom IQ for Sales, and our latest Zoom Events innovations mark further steps in Zoom's journey to establish new heights for customer experiences and flexible collaboration across the workforce," said Oded Gal, Chief Product Officer at Zoom.
--IANS
na/svn/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU