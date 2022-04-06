Over $20bn of international aid allocated for Ukraine: Central bank chief

-
-
More than $20 billion of international aid has been allocated for Ukraine amid its conflict with Russia, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency reported, citing Kyrylo Shevchenko, Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine.
"The financial aid allocated for Ukraine by now exceeds $20 billion. A part of it has already been disbursed," Shevchenko was quoted as saying on Tuesday.
In March, he said the international donors have pledged $15 billion in financial, technical and humanitarian aid for Ukraine, Xinhua news agency reported.
