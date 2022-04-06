Over $20bn of international aid allocated for Ukraine: Central bank chief

More than $20 billion of aid has been allocated for amid its conflict with Russia, the Interfax- news agency reported, citing Kyrylo Shevchenko, Governor of the National Bank of .

"The financial aid allocated for Ukraine by now exceeds $20 billion. A part of it has already been disbursed," Shevchenko was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

In March, he said the donors have pledged $15 billion in financial, technical and humanitarian aid for Ukraine, Xinhua news agency reported.

