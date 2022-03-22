Oyo to offer free accommodation to Ukraine refugees, starts fundraiser

Hospitality technology platform OYO will offer free accommodation to people fleeing Ukraine. The company has thousands of homes across Europe, said the company in an announcement.
Starting with Poland, it has initiated concerted efforts appealing to 600 plus Belvilla home-owners on its platform in Poland, to open their holiday homes to refugees. These stays will be free for refugees who cannot pay for them, and the costs will be borne by the company and its home-owners who volunteer to host refugees. The company will support administratively, and help cover operational expenses incurred by the home-owners.
OYO has also launched a fundraiser campaign encouraging its employees & the public at large for voluntary donations. The funds collected will go back to home-owners opening up their homes to refugees and non-profit organisations aiding in housing the refugees. Donations are possible online at https://www.oyorooms.com/ukraine/.
OYO is also encouraging not only homeowners in Poland, but also those in other European countries to open up their homes. OYO is also actively in conversation with non-profits organizations for partnering to ensure that refugees and asylum seekers who are fleeing Ukraine are matched with available housing facilities. The company has written to the Polish Embassy and other embassies in India offering their support.
Ritesh Agarwal, Founder & Group CEO, OYO said, “We are deeply inspired by our home- owners who are opening their homes and hearts to people in dire need. We are committed to supporting them and driving this effort in every way we can. We will continue to explore every avenue to ensure all possible support for refugees in European countries.”
He further added, “We are also in conversation with multiple organizations locally to ensure that refugees are matched with available accommodation in the region. At OYO we are also channeling resources to help raise funds for NGOs who are at the forefront of this crisis. ”
OYO’s European business of vacation homes, through its subsidiary OYO Vacation Homes, (OVH) operates multiple brands - Belvilla by OYO, DanCenter and Traum-Ferienwohnungen.
In 2020 and 2021, through the COVID-19 pandemic, OYO served 100,000+ room nights for healthcare workers, quarantine and self-isolation in India, USA, UK, Malaysia, Philippines and many other countries. The company worked with government agencies, ministries and local authorities to provide accommodation support to medical first responders at affordable prices.
