P&G raises full-year profit, sales forecast due to sales surge amid Covid

-
ALSO READ
P&G Health June-quarter net profit jumps 11% to Rs 49 cr despite low sales
Resilient portfolio may help P&G Hygiene recover faster than peers
Pricey valuation pull down P&G Hygiene stock despite strong Q4 results
P&G Health declines 6% on profit booking post June quarter results
Housing sales may dip 81%, new launches expected to fall 98%, says report
-
(Reuters) - Procter & Gamble Co raised its full-year sales forecast on Tuesday as the consumer products giant benefited from a surge in demand for Bounty paper towels, Tide detergent and other cleaning supplies due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
P&G said it expects full-year sales to rise 3% to 4%, compared with a prior forecast of a 1% to 3% increase.
The company also raised and narrowed its fiscal 2021 core earnings per share forecast and expects it to be up 5% to 8%, compared with a prior forecast of a 3% to 7% increase. Organic sales growth outlook was also increased to 4% to 5% from an earlier range of 2% to 4%.
The maker of Gillette products said net sales rose to $19.32 billion from $17.80 billion in the three months to Sept. 30, beating analysts' average estimate of $18.38 billion, according to IBES data from Refintiv.
The company's shares rose almost 2% in early deals.
(Reporting by Uday Sampath and Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU