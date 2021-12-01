Pak Army Chief backs coordinated efforts for economic upliftment of Afghans

Bajwa emphasised that there is a need for global convergence on Afghanistan for regional peace and stability.

Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff, called on coordinated efforts for economic uplift of the people of Afghanistan, an Army statement has said.

In a meeting with Major General Sheikh Abdul Aziz Bin Saud Al Khalifa, Chief of Staff of the Bahrain National Guard, in Rawalpindi of Pakistan's east Punjab province, Bajwa emphasised that there is a need for global convergence on for regional peace and stability, Xinhua news agency reported.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interests, the current security situation in Afghanistan, and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed, the military's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations said in the statement.

The Army Chief said desires to maintain the tradition of bilateral engagement and wishes for a long-term and multi-domain enduring relationship with Bahrain.

