Pak Army Chief backs coordinated efforts for economic upliftment of Afghans

-
ALSO READ
Peace in Pakistan, Afghanistan interlinked: Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa
India vs Afghanistan highlights: India 1 | 1 Afghanistan at full time
India's new oil minister dials OPEC countries as higher fuel prices pinch
US sees Pakistan useful only for clearing mess in Afghanistan: Imran Khan
EAM Jaishankar holds talks with UAE President's advisor Anwar Gargash
-
Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on coordinated efforts for economic uplift of the people of Afghanistan, an Army statement has said.
In a meeting with Major General Sheikh Abdul Aziz Bin Saud Al Khalifa, Chief of Staff of the Bahrain National Guard, in Rawalpindi of Pakistan's east Punjab province, Bajwa emphasised that there is a need for global convergence on Afghanistan for regional peace and stability, Xinhua news agency reported.
During the meeting, matters of mutual interests, the current security situation in Afghanistan, and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed, the military's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations said in the statement.
The Pakistan Army Chief said Pakistan desires to maintain the tradition of bilateral engagement and wishes for a long-term and multi-domain enduring relationship with Bahrain.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU