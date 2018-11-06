JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

Oil heads for 8-month low as Iran sanctions waivers ease shortage fear
Business Standard

Pak central bank denies mass data breach, says only one bank 'compromised'

Earlier, the head of the Federal Investigation Agency's cyber-crime unit told two television stations that "almost all" banks had been hit by hacking

Syed Raza Hassan & Asif Shahzad | Reuters 

Hacking
Representative Image

Pakistan's central bank on Tuesday denied media reports that there had been mass data breaches in its banking system, hours after a senior law enforcement official told local television "almost all" banks had been hit.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said the IT security system of a single bank, which it did not name, had been "compromised" on October 27 and it had already instructed all banks to increase their scrutiny.

"It has been noted with concern news items reporting that the data of most banks has been hacked. SBP categorically rejects such reports," a statement from the central bank said.

ALSO READ: Pakistani banks hacked, data of over 8,000 customers stolen: Report

Earlier, the head of the Federal Investigation Agency's cyber-crime unit told two television stations that "almost all" banks had been hit by hacking and a "large amount of money" had been stolen, though he gave few details.
First Published: Tue, November 06 2018. 23:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements