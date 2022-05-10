Pak leader claims IMF delaying meeting, seeking hike in petroleum prices

-
ALSO READ
Pak's Oppn says increase in power, petrol prices economic murder of people
Pakistan: Ahead of no trust vote, Imran Khan's PTI leadership 'dented'
'Conversation that rattled PTI govt took place at a farewell lunch in US'
Ahead of no-confidence motion against govt, Imran Khan threatens Opposition
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to face no-confidence motion today
-
As per Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) spokesperson on finance Muzzammil Aslam, the IMF has deferred a meeting with Pakistan authorities until May 18 as they are seeking a hike in petrol and diesel prices.
"If prices are raised, then IMF delegation could meet Pakistani authorities in Doha from May 18," he said, adding that the international lender wanted excessive taxes on the common man in the next budget.
Aslam while sharing a news report on Monday claimed that the IMF mission which is scheduled to visit Pakistan on May 10 is delaying the meeting for the release of the USD 1 billion tranches as they want the new government to raise the prices of petrol, diesel and electricity ahead of staff-level talks, reported ARY News.
He further claimed that the government will also not receive any funds from friendly countries.
Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has agreed with International Monetary Funds' (IMF) recommendations to reduce fuel subsidies phase-wise, reported ARY News.
Miftah Ismail had held a meeting with the executive directors of the Fund in Washington for the revival of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme.
Sources say that the finance minister hinted to carry forward the IMF program and agreed to curb subsidies on the fuel and electricity phase-wise.
Meanwhile, the IMF said it has no objection to the Income Support Programme and added Pakistan can continue subsidies for the marginalised section of the society, reported ARY News.
The IMF has also shown its consent to the continuation of the Sehat Card scheme, the sources said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU