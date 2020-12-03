Pak must stop backing terrorism to foster peace in South Asia: India at UN

-
ALSO READ
Pak taking advantage of Covid-19 to enhance cross-border terrorism: Govt
Terrorism, nuclear trade Pak's 'only crowning glory' in 70 yrs: India at UN
India's resolution on counter-terrorism adopted at UN General Assembly
UNGA 75: India exercises its Right to Reply for 3rd time in response to Pak
Turkey' Erdogan again rakes up Kashmir issue at UN General Assembly
-
If Pakistan changes its current "culture of hatred" against religions in India and stops its support to cross-border terrorism, a genuine culture of peace in South Asia and beyong could be attempted, India has told the United Nations.
Addressing the UN General Assembly session on 'Culture of Peace' on Wednesday, First Secretary in India's Permanent Mission to the UN Ashish Sharma said that in today's world, intolerance, hatred, violence and terrorism have almost become the norm.
There can be no doubt that terrorism, which is a manifestation of intolerance and violence, is the antithesis of all religions and cultures, he said.
"If Pakistan changes its current culture of hatred against religions in India and stops its support of cross-border terrorism against our people, we can attempt a genuine culture of peace in South Asia and beyond," Sharma said.
"Till then we will only be mute witness to Pakistan driving away their minorities by threat, coercion, conversion and killing. Even people of the same religion are not spared due to encouragement given to sectarian killing, he said, referring to the reports of atrocities against religious minorities in the neighbouring country.
He said India was troubled by the increase in resources, financial and otherwise, that are being made available to violent and terrorist groups that misuse religion to justify and propagate their agendas.
"We need to be clear that abetting or condoning terrorism is like feeding a monster that will turn around to consume us, he said.
India called on the UN member states to fight such negative forces together, rather than separately. Let us build a culture of peace together, rather than fail separately, Sharma said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU