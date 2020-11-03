Pak taking advantage of Covid-19 to enhance cross-border terrorism: Govt

-
ALSO READ
Major 20 economies see unprecedented contraction amid Covid-19: Report
Turkey's president says United Nations failed amid Covid-19 pandemic
Covid-19 impact: Italy's tourism sector estimated to shrink by 100 bn euros
Pandemic driving children back to work, jeopardising gains: Report
Handwashing an effective tool to prevent Covid-19, other diseases: WHO
-
Strongly hitting out at Pakistan, India has said it is taking advantage of the coronavirus pandemic to enhance support to cross-border terrorism and has resorted to unbridled hate speech" to try and create divisions among India's religious communities.
Addressing an interactive dialogue with Special Rapporteur on contemporary forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance, First Secretary in India's Permanent Mission to the UN Ashish Sharma on Monday said the hate speech by Pakistan is not merely directed towards one community in India but also against organisations, individuals and even against high ranking political leaders.
While the world has come to a standstill due to the pandemic, Pakistan has only enhanced support to cross-border terrorism taking advantage of the pandemic, he said.
Pakistan has resorted to unbridled hate speech trying to foment violence and intolerance in our country," he told the UN forum. India strongly hit out at Pakistan for abusing the UN platform to forward its nefarious political agenda.
Sharma said that Pakistan is trying to create divisions among our religious communities as well. Fortunately, their provocation is falling on deaf ears since India has had a tradition of pluralism and co-existence where all communities live in harmony under a democratic framework.
India called on Pakistan to practice co-existence in their own country and eschew all sectarian violence, discrimination and intolerance against their own people.
Sharma said the world today is confronted not only by the challenge of tackling the COVID-19 pandemic, but also the challenge of infodemic, which in many cases has been responsible for rise in hate speech and seeding hatred within communities.
In June, India along with 12 countries co-sponsored the Cross-Regional Statement on Infodemic in the Context of COVID-19 - a first of its kind statement by UN Member States to counter the increase in hate speech and misinformation during the pandemic.
India is fighting COVID 19 pandemic in the most transparent manner with equal access to medical facilities to all citizens, Sharma said at the Third Committee meeting of the General Assembly, adding that special efforts have been taken to ensure that vulnerable communities are provided adequate medical support.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU