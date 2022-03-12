Pak Opposition to hit street if no-trust motion against Imran Khan fails

-
ALSO READ
Pakistan Oppn parties mull bringing no-confidence motion against Khan govt
Ahead of no-confidence motion against govt, Imran Khan threatens Opposition
Pashtuns in Balochistan in revolt as ethnic nationalism in Pakistan soars
New Zealand cricket team cancels Pakistan tour amid security concerns
Faced with no-trust vote, desperate PM Imran Khan rushes to powerful godman
-
Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Friday said that the Opposition would hit the street, bringing anarchy in the country, if the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan fails, local media reported.
Imran Khan would not be able to rule the country even if the no-confidence resolution against his government fails, The News International quoted the PDM chief.
Rehman said that though there are apprehensions of failure of the no-confidence motion, Imran Khan government should not think about continuing its regime as the Opposition was waging 'Jihad' against the premiere by moving a no-trust move.
"A person can be mad and its higher degree is insane as he had nothing to do with nobility and he had an inherent absence of noble character and no one knows in which society he has been brought up," the media outlet quoted Rehman as saying.
He added that Imran Khan did not fit in the slot of the Prime Minister as he called others names, used abusive language and did immoral things.
"Whether we come or not, Imran Khan should go and we will use every democratic and Constitutional manner for his ouster," he stated.
He also said that the civil or military bureaucracy should keep away from politics and asked the Election Commission of Pakistan to restrain Imran Khan from holding public rallies as a no-trust motion has been moved against him.
Notably, the Opposition parties in Pakistan are jettisoning mutual hatred to oust Imran Khan as they submitted the no-trust motion in the National Assembly secretariat on Tuesday. However, the Imran Khan government has exuded confidence to defeat the no-trust motion.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU