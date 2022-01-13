Pakistan Oppn parties mull bringing no-confidence motion against Khan govt

-
Pakistan opposition parties have started to intensify their efforts against the ruling Imran Khan government including the contemplation of a no-confidence motion.
Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Wednesday announced that a meeting of the senior leadership of the anti-government Opposition alliance will decide to be held on January 25, to look at the option of a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, according to News International.
Addressing a press conference, flanked by the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif, Fazl said: "The anti-government alliance parties are considering options for the immediate dismissal of the incumbent government."
"We appeal to the coalition parties of the government to think in the national interest of Pakistan and about the common man," Fazl said.
The Jamiat Ulema-e Islam chief said that the long march announced against the government has "become inevitable" and the PDM will march towards the capital on March 23 in a bid to oust the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf(PTI) led government.
He, however, added that the long march plan will be finalized during the all-party session scheduled on January 25.
"The government does not realize the grievances of the common man," he said.
"We do not give Prime Minister Imran Khan and his government the right to re-colonize an independent state," he added.
The PDM chief also spoke of the upcoming second phase of local government polls in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Speaking to the media prior to Fazl, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Shahbaz Sharif said that in the 74-year history of Pakistan, the PTI government is the most incompetent one to ever come to power adding that the country is undergoing the "most difficult period.
The PML-N president said that during his meeting with Fazl, discussed a no-confidence motion against the prime minister and that this option will be further highlighted in the meeting later this month.
"The government is prioritizing the interests and agendas of international institutions over the interests of Pakistani citizens," he said.
