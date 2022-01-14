Pak PM, defence minister exchange words over neglect of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Pakistan Prime Minister and Defence Minister Pervez Khattak had a heated exchange of words when the latter said he would not vote for him and complained about the neglect of the north western Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province by the government, according to a media report on Friday.

The incident occurred on Thursday during a meeting of the parliamentary party of the ruling alliance, presided over by Prime Minister Khan, at the Parliament House, the Dawn newspaper reported.

The defence minister, while attending the meeting to clear a controversial Supplementary Finance Bill-2022, commonly called mini-budget, reportedly said that he would not vote for the prime minister Khan if new gas connections were not given to the people of the less developed province.

Khattak is elected to the National Assembly from Nowshera-I of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province.

The sources said that on Khattak's complaints, the prime minister became angry and asked him to stop blackmailing him.

On this, the defence minister left the meeting hall but was later called back by the prime minister, the report said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)