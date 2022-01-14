Russia-led alliance's troops prepare to pull out, says Kazakhstan

-
ALSO READ
Protesters, cops die in Kazakhstan unrest; Russia sends troops
Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev vows to crush resistance
Kazakhstan says 164 people killed during unrest, says report
Protests in Kazakhstan turn violent as unrest spreads nationwide
Kazakhstan president says constitutional order has mostly been restored
-
Troops of a Russia-led security alliance were preparing to pull out of Kazakhstan on Thursday, the Russian Defense Ministry said. The withdrawal comes only a week after they were deployed to the ex-Soviet nation on the request of its president, who was seeking to quell extremely violent mass protests.
The demonstrations started on Jan. 2 in western Kazakhstan, with local residents outraged by a sharp rise in fuel prices, and quickly spread nationwide, descending into violence within several days.
Protesters stormed government buildings and set them ablaze, and dozens of people were killed in clashes with the country's security forces.
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has blamed the unrest on foreign-backed terrorists and requested assistance from the Collective Security Treaty Organisation, a Russia-led military alliance of six ex-Soviet states.
The bloc sent over 2,000 troops to Kazakhstan last week.
On Tuesday Tokayev declared their mission complete and said they would start pulling out on Thursday.
Russia's Defense Ministry said Thursday that the troops in Kazakhstan were preparing equipment for transportation and handing over state institutions they guarded to local forces.
In Almaty, Kazakhstan's largest city that has been hit the hardest by the unrest, the airport resumed operation on Thursday morning, a week after it was stormed and briefly seized by the protesters.
Russia's Interfax news agency also reported that the security forces have cleared the square in front of the city hall, which was stormed and set on fire, opening it for pedestrians and car traffic.
Authorities in Almaty on Thursday reported detaining nearly 2,000 more people over their alleged involvement in the unrest and looting.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU