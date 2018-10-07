Pak PM Imran Khan having second thoughts on CPEC? Says, review underway

Pakistan is reviewing the projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to safeguard the interest of the people in province, has said.

The $50 billion CPEC, launched in 2015, is a planned network of roads, railways and energy projects linking China's resource-rich Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region with Pakistan's strategic Gwadar Port on the Arabian Sea.

Khan's remarks about the projects came as he chaired a cabinet meeting on Saturday in Quetta during his first visit to the province as the

Khan in the past had criticized former for the lack of transparency and corruption in the projects.

Khan said the projects are being reviewed to address concerns and reservations of the Baloch people, who say the projects are not beneficial for them.

Successive governments have also raised objections over the CPEC projects in the province.

Khan said he was aware about the reservations about the Baloch people about the CPEC projects.

" will get its due share, whatever it may be, in the CPEC," he said.

He said unfortunately the province had been ignored by the previous governments.

Since Khan's Pakisatan Tehreek-e-Insaf party-led government took charge, there have been several occasions where it has backtracked on statements on the CPEC.

In September, a British financial daily had said that Pakistan was plannig review deals concluded under Beijing's Belt (BRI) and Road Initiative. The CPEC is also the part of Chinese Xi Jinping's ambitious BRI.

Both and Pakistan have denied reports of differences over the project. Balochistan, where many CPEC projects are being carried out, remains a flashpoint, with separatists carrying out a campaign against security forces and government installations.

The province has also been hit hard by sectarian violence against the Hazara Shia Muslim community and attacks by terror outfits close to the border with and