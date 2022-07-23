Pak PM's son Hamza Sharif takes oath as Punjab CM after re-election

Hamza Shehbaz, the son of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, on Saturday took oath as the chief minister of Punjab province, a day after he was re-elected to the post by just three votes amidst high drama when the deputy speaker rejected 10 crucial votes of his rival candidate



Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman administered the oath to Hamza, 47. The oath-taking ceremony was held at the Governor House in Punjab.

The run-off election for the post of Punjab chief minister was held in the Punjab Assembly on Friday, in line with the instructions of the Supreme Court of .

Hamza was declared the winner in the election though his Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party did not have a majority in the Assembly after key by- held on July 17.

