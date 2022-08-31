Pak PM thanks PM Modi for his concern amid devastating floods in Pakistan

Pakistan Prime Minister on Wednesday thanked his Indian counterpart for his concern over the human and material losses caused by the devastating floods, saying his country will overcome the adverse effects of the natural calamity.

triggered by unprecedented monsoon rains have caused widespread havoc across Pakistan, killing over 1,100 people and displacing 33 million or one-seventh of the country's population.

I thank Indian PM @narendramodi for condolences over the human & material losses caused by . With their characteristic resilience the people of Pakistan shall, InshaAllah, overcome the adverse effects of this natural calamity & rebuild their lives and communities, Sharif said in a tweet.

Prime Minister Modi on Monday said he was saddened to see the devastation caused by the in Pakistan and hoped for an early restoration of normalcy.

"Saddened to see the devastation caused by the floods in Pakistan. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, the injured and all those affected by this natural calamity and hope for an early restoration of normalcy," Modi had tweeted.

Grappling with unprecedented floods, the cash-strapped Pakistan government on Tuesday teamed up with the United Nations to issue a flash appeal for USD 160 million to deal with the disaster.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)